Improvements made for county dispatchers

After a new paint job, new carpeting and new furniture, Bingham County dispatchers returned to their office last week.

"The furniture is dispatch furniture," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. "It has a heater and air conditioner at each station for the individual's preferences. The desk goes up and down so the dispatcher can stand or sit as required.

"The furniture is really solid," he said.

Asked how she likes the new furniture, dispatcher Mandy Johnson said, "I actually love it. I can adjust it when I rise to stand. I love the air conditioning.

"I appreciate the sheriff getting us new furniture," she said.

