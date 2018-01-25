Independence High School innovative fundraiser raises close to $1000

Eric Dupuis is an English teacher at Independence High School. He is also in charge of supervising school events and the fundraising for them. He set his students the task of coming up with a fundraiser and they succeeded beyond expectations — both the school's and their own.

"We were only expecting $500 at most," explained Kailie Thomas, the student who came up with the idea for this year's fundraiser. Her idea was to put a "penny jar" in every teacher's homeroom. There was also a jar for the school office and kitchen. The classroom that raised the most money would win a pizza party.

Thomas is a junior who is working to graduate a year early. Senior Kayla Sharp was her partner in making up the penny jars, printing up the fundraiser rules, keeping track of the donations and depositing the money in the bank.

"It took us two days to set it up and get it ready to go," Thomas said. The penny jars were in the classrooms for two weeks.

The rules for the fundraiser were designed to create mischief. They were posted by all the penny jars: 1) All coins will be counted as their worth. 2) Any dollar bill put in the jars will be subtracted by $2.50. 3) Any class can sabotage any other class, but can not take coins from any other class. 4) The class to win will get a pizza party.

A fifth rule was soon added: "Anything over a dollar will cancel out the dollar bill. Example: if you are to put a $5 bill in and your have five $1 bills, you will cancel out the ones."

Sabotage of other teachers' jars became a favorite activity at the school. Special Ed teacher Lisa Nelson explained with a smile: "The students were sabotaging the other classes' penny jars. The teachers were sabotaging each other's jars. They were giving their students money to sabotage the other teachers' jars. Teachers were sabotaging others' jars and then saying it was someone else doing the sabotaging. It was really great fun."

Nelson had a lot to smile about. It was her special ed class of five students that raised the most money and won the pizza party. Her students raised a total of $322.13. She explained that her students went outside the school to do some of their fundraising.

"They were amazing," Nelson said. "They worked really hard. They were grateful they could raise that much money for the school."

The penny jar campaign raised $988.21. The money will be used for fund school events for the students: a Valentine's dance, a Hooley dance just before St. Patrick's Day and the school's prom. Dupuis was proud of Thomas' and Sharp's fundraising prowess. "Pretty much all they did was clear their idea with me. They came up with the idea and they did all the work."

Dupuis penny jar ranked last in the penny jar campaign. After sabotage from $1 bills was accounted for, Dupuis' jar raised a negative $1.51.