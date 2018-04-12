INL breaks ground for two new facilities

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) on Wednesday to celebrate two research facilities that will built on the INL campus. These facilities are: the Cybercore Integration Center and the Collaborative Computing Center (C3).

In the Cybercore Integration Center will be built for cyber security innovations. The plan is that industry, government and academia will work together to systematically engineer cyber and physical security innovations to protect the nation's most critical infrastructure, like the power grid.

The C3 will be a collaborative super-computer that will be used by INL and industry, in partnership with students and faculty at Boise State University, Idaho State University, the University of Idaho and the University of Wyoming.

"We are working with Idaho's universities to strengthen partnerships, for example, by tailoring internships for students seeking advanced degrees in nuclear engineering, mechanical engineering, materials science, chemical engineering and computer science," INL Director Mark Peters said. "Students are the talent of the future and we want to invest in their success. By offering these career-enhancing opportunities, everyone wins."

