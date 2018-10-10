INL firefighters teach fire safety at Moreland

Fire safety was the topic of the day for kindergartners and first graders at Moreland Elementary on Wednesday. Idaho National Laboratory (INL) firefighters visited the school to discuss fire safety.

Firefighters Nichelle Scoggin-Labrum and James Jensen were teaching kindergartners basic fire safety.

"If there is a fire at your home, make sure you and your family have a safe meeting place where you can all meet," Scoggin-Labrum said. "Remember to stay in one location so you can be found."

She asked, "In case of an emergency, what number do you call?"

"911" was the reply.

"You also need to know your address in case you are the only one at home when you need to call 911, "Learn your address."

