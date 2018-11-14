INL grants new reactor subcontract.

The Idaho National Laboratory has awarded a subcontract to General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy for work on the proposed fast spectrum Versatile Test Reactor (VTR).

The subcontract is for GE-Hitachi to develop the conceptual design, the cost and project schedule estimate and the safety plan for building the VTR.

The subcontract is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy’s Versatile Test Reactor program. The VTR program office is currently investigating what it would take to establish fast-spectrum neutron irradiation in the United States by 2026 using a sodium-cooled fast reactor. The VTR will be used for development and research on sensors, materials, instrumentation and new innovative reactor fuels.

