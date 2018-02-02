The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is working to establish Neighborhood Watch in the county.

"This is a great program and we are happy to help neighborhoods get this program started," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said.

Since 1972, the National Neighborhood Watch Program (housed within the National Sheriffs’ Association) has worked to unite law enforcement agencies, private organizations, and individual citizens in a nation-wide effort to reduce crime and improve local communities. The success of the program has established Neighborhood Watch as the nation’s premier crime prevention and community mobilization program. Visible signs of the program are seen throughout America on street signs, window decals, community block parties and service projects.

"'Neighborhood Watch' is run by people in the neighborhood," Sgt. Mark Phillips of the Bingham County Sheriff's Office, said. "People interested in starting a neighborhood watch need to appoint a block captain. They are taught what to look."

