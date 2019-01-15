Interview with Governor Little

Having heard about current issues facing Bingham County, Governor Little talked about the Blackfoot Charter Community Learner Center which is currently facing serious allegations. “I’ve previously talked to the kids at that charter school,” Governor Little said before going on to explain how much he enjoyed meeting the children.

Governor Little explained that charter schools are meant to be the “laboratory of new ideas” which are out from under a lot of rules. He followed-up by saying that as a result some charter schools fail.

Governor Little also said he's proud of how parents and school boards want the best for their children in Idaho and that his hope is that kids in Idaho will enjoy the state so much that they'll make the decision to stay in Idaho, even when they have families of their own.