Interview with Sherri Ybarra

Sherri Ybarra is the incumbent Superintendent of Public Instruction for the State of Idaho. She was in Blackfoot on Friday at the Educator Extravaganza, an event held at the beginning of the school year for professionals at local school districts. She gave the Morning News an interview after she spoke to the area teachers and administrators at the event.

Ybarra is up for reelection for her office. We asked Ybarra the same sort of questions that we asked Cindy Wilson, her opponent in the upcoming election. Wilson's interview was printed on July 9 in the Morning News.

Read the transcript of the interview in the August 25 edition of the Morning News.