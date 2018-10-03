ISTCS pencil project sent to Africa

Dedra Cunningham's homeroom class at Idaho Science and Technology Charter School brought in the most pencils in the school's 'Pencils with a Purpose' contest. In the front row from the left are: Ana Morgan, Aubree Christiansen, Franchesca Hui, Kayleigh Adams and Corbyn Atwood. In the back row from the left are: Julie Batacan, Dedra Cunningham, Maycee Davis, Matti-Skye MacAllister, Aidan Jensen, Aubrey Cameron and Ryan Reynolds. Over 7,000 pencils, plus pencil sharpeners and erasers, were donated by students at the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School toward the humanitarian effort, 'Pencils with a Purpose.' The pencils are being sent to Kenya, Africa.
Students at the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) have been gathering pencils that will be sent to Kenya, Africa. In two just weeks, the students contributed over 7,000 pencils, plus pencil sharpeners and erasers.
Students at ISTCS are in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
This project is called "Pencils with a Purpose" and is sponsored by Harambee 4 Humanity.
"The students also wrote inspiration messages on each pencil," ISTCS Physical Education teacher Julie Batacan said. She helped to organize this project.
It was a contest of homeroom versus homeroom to bring in the most pencils in a two-week period.
