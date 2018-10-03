ISTCS pencil project sent to Africa

Students at the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) have been gathering pencils that will be sent to Kenya, Africa. In two just weeks, the students contributed over 7,000 pencils, plus pencil sharpeners and erasers.

Students at ISTCS are in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

This project is called "Pencils with a Purpose" and is sponsored by Harambee 4 Humanity.

"The students also wrote inspiration messages on each pencil," ISTCS Physical Education teacher Julie Batacan said. She helped to organize this project.

It was a contest of homeroom versus homeroom to bring in the most pencils in a two-week period.

To read the full story, see it in the print edition of the Morning News.