ISTCS students visit Shelley Park

The students of the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) enjoyed a field trip at North Bingham County Historical Park on Thursday. All the students and teachers in the school, plus adult volunteers, participated in this activity.

"Usually schools have field days at the end of school; that is when the bonding between teachers and students is formed," ISTCS administrator Tami Dortch said. "We decided to have a team building field trip at the beginning of school. All the activities were set up by the teachers."

ISTCS Students were asked, what was your favorite activity?

"Panning gold and using the sluice boxes," Ted Beasley said.

"I liked cleaning the benches," Sunny Broadway said.

"My favorite was the snake," Paige Turner said.

