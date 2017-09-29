ISTCS students visit Shelley Park

Students at Idaho Science and Technology Charter School participated in a team building exercise, called 'the snake,' at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley. Sheridan Summers explains that the Shoshone kept their bows unstrung to help it stay strong. He introduced Idaho Science and Technology Charter School students to the the ways of Indians, gold miners and mountain men who lived in the 19th century. Teacher Brent Christensen taught Idaho Science and Technology Charter School students about panning for gold before the pupils were set to this task. Ryan Reynolds pulls himself up via a pulley system that was devised by Idaho Science and Technology Charter School physical science and math teacher Janis Jelke. The pulley experiment took place in the barn at the North Bingham County Historical Park near Shelley.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Friday, September 29, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

The students of the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School (ISTCS) enjoyed a field trip at North Bingham County Historical Park on Thursday. All the students and teachers in the school, plus adult volunteers, participated in this activity.
"Usually schools have field days at the end of school; that is when the bonding between teachers and students is formed," ISTCS administrator Tami Dortch said. "We decided to have a team building field trip at the beginning of school. All the activities were set up by the teachers."
ISTCS Students were asked, what was your favorite activity?
"Panning gold and using the sluice boxes," Ted Beasley said.
"I liked cleaning the benches," Sunny Broadway said.
"My favorite was the snake," Paige Turner said.
For the complete story, see it in the Friday, Sept. 29, edition of the Morning News.

Category: