It's My Dime with Fred Davis (Scary Halloween Movies)

As we approach the Halloween extravaganza, I am reminded that one of the favorite things about growing up was the scary movies that were always so prominent around Halloween. It doesn't matter if you like the spoofs of the real scary movies or the real scary movies that are produced and can actually scare the living daylights out of you.

In my day, I have seen a lot of movies and some of the scary ones have been really scary. Some will give you nightmares, some will actually make you laugh, although I have found some funny scary movies that the people I went to the movies with were terrified of.

You will find that a lot of times, the movie gets rated scary just because of who the director is and other times, you will find that no matter how many movies a director might make, there are only a handful that have really mastered the art of a good scary movie.

I think that to have a really good scary movie, somebody will have to die and usually in a rather morbid and disgusting manner. You will have a villain or several of them and you will have the token screaming girl (or several of them) and you will have the token victim that will get killed for no other reason than to offer a sacrifice to the scary movie gods that need to be placated.

Well, here goes, my top ten list of scary movies. Remember that this is my list and I am pretty particular when it comes to a good scary movie.

1. Psycho

Psycho is one of my all time favorites. Yes, you say, it is in black and white, but it got me right from the start. I saw this movie for the first time when I was in high school and it so got me going that I was afraid to stay at a hotel or motel alone into my 20's and when I was in college. I remember the first trip I made alone, I was 18 and I stayed at a Travel Lodge and I was so bothered by the memories of Psycho that I don't think that I slept a single minute of the night. I was so tired the next day that I had to take a nap just to get through the day. Anthony Perkins has the lead and he was perfect for the role of the Bates Motel owner/operator and he mows down the other lead characters in the movie as they fall by the wayside one by one. I won't spoil the movie for you as it is a must see if you haven't already seen it and you should put it on your must see list as soon as possible.

2. Carrie

This is one of the first Stephen King novels to make it big on the big screen. It had a good cast led by Sissy Spacek in the title role. The plot surrounds Carrie, played by Spacek who has some telekinetic powers, able to move things with her mind and start fires and so forth. As you might guess, she was a bit of an outcast at her high school and had an overbearing mother who blamed everything on Carrie and cautioned her about even talking to boys, let alone dating or what not. Carrie gets invited to the Prom by the 'Mr. Everything' at the high school and that is where things begin to go wrong as some of the other 'leading students' at the school began to plot their practical jokes on Carrie, enough to totally embarrass her at the Prom. What follows could only have been thought up by the magical mind of a Stephen King and you have to see it to believe it. Carrie is definitely something special and has to be among anyone's top ten list when it comes to scary movies.

3. The Shining

This is a movie that Jack Nicholson should have won an academy award for just because he was able to maneuver between the sane and the insane with ease. He was tremendous in this movie, but the director was even better as he was masterful in getting the proper amount out of each character that he could. The book was substantially better, but the movie was masterful in the way it was produced and the way that the scenes played out on the screen. The scene where Nicholson hacked his way through the bathroom door with an ax, stuck his head in and exclaimed, "Here's Johnny" will get your blood pumping and leaves you grasping for the person next to you. It was a masterful movie, a great acting performance and definitely a scary movie. A must see, but make sure you have someone with you in case you need to grab hold to get through the whole show.

4. Halloween

This movie was the start of the modern day 'slasher' movie. It centers around the villain, Michael Myers, who has escaped from an institution and makes his way around the town with a mask on his face and a butcher knife in his hand as he slashes and carves his way through the entire town. The musical track was perfect, as it would build slowly to a climax, getting everyone on edge and then would stop. For a few seconds time, the view gets a chance to relax and just as you have settled back into your seat, here comes Michael with the carving up of another victim. The movie keeps on going, piling up dead victims until Michael is cornered in an upstairs room and falls out of the window, presumably to his death, but when the authorities get to the ground to find him, Michael has disappeared and so sets the stage for the next installment of the Halloween franchise.

5. Suspiria

This movie is one of my all time favorites simply because it scared the living heck out of me when I was in college. The movie is centered around a dance school studio in Europe that is under the direction of a coven of witches. The scary scenes revolve around one of the girls getting killed or injured in the most gruesome of ways. There is plenty of action and yes there are some sub titles, but it is a very entertaining movie in the scary move genre. If you are a fan of scary movies or if you are just wanting to make Halloween a bit scarier, you can't go wrong with this flick. One of the best scary movies ever made and made by a director that specializes in this type of flick, you can't miss if you pick it to scare your Halloween date or a group of fans. Just don't ever say that I didn't warn you abut the scarability of this movie.

6. Rosemary's Baby

Another classic that starred Mia Farrow and a group of really good actors and directed by a legend. It revolves around a woman who gets pregnant and then the Devil Worshipers who surround her become obsesses with making the baby the true child of Satan himself. It doesn't hurt that Farrow's character is paranoid and obsessed with the idea that they have changed her baby before he/she was ever born. Plenty of scares in the movie and plenty of scenes where you sit back and wonder how they made it happen.

7. Alien

This is probably the scariest movie ever made about an alien creature. This one is something else and if you haven't seen the scene where the creature explodes out of a man's chest, it is worth the price of admission. This movie spawned a number of sequels, but you must see the original before you see any of the sequels. Siguorney Weaver is perfect as the damsel in distress aboard a long distance traveling space ship with the alien aboard and just riding along to take over Earth if the ship gets back to that planet. One of the scariest parts of the movie is the robot that is on the side of protecting the alien because he was sent on the mission to find new forms of life. This is one form of life you don't ever want to run across if you ask me.

8. Scream

This move made the 'slasher' genre come back into fashion. It is a well made film that expores some of the things that you never want to do if you are in a scary movie. It is well made and the director does a masterful job of creating the plot and following it along as the movie progresses. This movie also spawned a number of sequels and they were all pretty good, but you should always see the original before attacking any of the sequals that follow. I would own the entire collection if you have such a thing and you won't be disappointed with any of them. They are all a bit different, but they have consistency with the cast and it is a great way to spend a night or a few nights of watching the films and they will all scare you a bit.

9. The Exorcist

This one involves an evil spirit taking over a person's body and mind and Linda Blair is perfect in the lead role and if you haven't seen this movie, you should. The scene where Linda Blair's head is spinning around on her neck while she spews vomit in every direction is well done and that alone can scare the living daylights out of you. Supposedly based upon real life incidents that occurred back when the Catholic Church spend a lot more time with people who are possessed by a demon or evil spirit. This one will definitely get your blood pumping and is well worth the watch.

10. The of the Hunter

Starring Robert Mitchum and Shelly Winters, this one can scare anyone out of the room at times. The plot revolves around a family where the kids are trying to find out the hiding location of $10,000 that their father has hidden after a bank robbery. Mitchum plays the lead role and he is magnificent in the role. His eyes tell the whole tale and it is amazing where he plays the role to perfection. Definitely worth a look and if it doesn't scare you, you have ice water running through your veins.

So there you have it, on Halloween, the best scary movies around, at least in my opinion. I am sure that there are others out there that didn't make this list and if you have one, please let me know. I am game for a good discussion on these type of movies and more than willing to have a conversation about this group of films.