Jensen Grove Drive Closed on Wednesday

The City of Blackfoot will close Jensen Grove Drive to through traffic between Parkway Drive and Jensen Grove Park on Wednesday, November 28.

Jensen Grove Drive will be open to two-lane traffic on Thursday though construction will still be in progress.

The road closure is for the installation of the new storm water drain lines under Parkway and Jensen Grove Drives. The new storm drains will run from the intersection of Parkway and Lilac to the retention pond area between the back of Walmart and the disc golf course at Jensen Grove Park.

Updates on this road closure will be posted to the city's Facebook page.