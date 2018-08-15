Jensen Grove: It was once a dump

he name for the park comes from the Jensen family and their farm. Some of that farm is now part of the park. The rest of the park is built on land reclaimed from an abandoned channel of the Snake River, just like the airport and the golf course.

"You can still see the old Jensen house today," said Arlin Wareing, a former Blackfoot city employee. "Arnold Jensen lived there in that brick house that's still on N. Meridian. It's now across from 21st Century Auto, the last house on the west side of the street."

"Jensen once owned the whole area there," Wareing explained. "That bend there in the river was used as a dump. It wasn't an official dump but people would dump their junk right where the beach is today. "

A month in the writing, read the entire very-detailed and deeply-researched article in the print edition of the Morning News.