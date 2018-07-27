Junior Panther Football Camp concludes

After four days of hot sun and lots of drills, the annual Junior Panther Football Camp came to a close with some awards and lots of tee shirts being handed out.

The Campers were all ears as the coaching staff, including Snake River Head Football Coach Jeb Harrison applauded the efforts of the campers and awarded bottles of ice cold Gatorade out to the outstanding offensive linemen, outstanding defensive linemen, the best running backs, the best receivers and the best quarterbacks in each of the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders in attendance.

"You guys have worked hard and we have noticed how much you have improved in just four days," Coach Harrison said. "If you will continue to listen to your coaches and to your teachers in school, we will be seeing you right here getting ready to play for the Panthers in just a very short time."

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.