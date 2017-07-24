Junior Panther football camp underway

THOMAS - Snake River High School Head Football Coach Jeb Harrison welcomed in his first Junior Panther football campers and they numbered nearly 40 in strength. The fourth through eighth graders were all seeking to add to their eagerness with skills and techniques taught by current and former Panthers as well as the coaching staff of the varsity football team.

"For our first Junior Panther camp I think the turnout was pretty good," Harrison said. "You would always like to have few more, but maybe some more kids will show up tomorrow. These kids all are eager and show the willingness to be coached and to learn how to play the game right."

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.