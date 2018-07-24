Junior Panther Football Camp underway

The annual Snake River Junior Panther Football Camp kicked off action on Monday night with between 50 and 60 campers and a host of Snake River varsity football players and volunteers, including the Head Coach Jeb Harrison and his coaching staff.

The importance of the camp is to build not only team mates and team spirit, but to also teach the proper fundamentals to the youngsters in passing, catching, running, blocking and tackling. The camp is designed for third through the eighth grades and fundamentals are stressed in a non or limited contact format.

