Jury to make decision in Smith case

Jury members in the Melanie Smith murder case began their deliberation in the case at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

In their closing arguments, Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney Cleve Colson asked the jury to "apply your common sense. Melonie Smith had time and choices to do other things. She chose to make David Davis pay with his life."

Colson outlined the state's case against Smith.

Video from the Fort Hall Casino showed Smith and Davis in a eight-minute conversation about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Video also shows Smith leaving the Casino and Davis leaving the Casino.

"Multiple witnesses testified about what they heard Smith say," the prosecutor said.

Kevin Day and Kelly Black testified Smith told them she had "finished the job."

Carlos Frank Gonzalez testified Smith told him she needed help "getting rid of a body."

Guy Lopez testified how he dealt with the matter (of learning Smith needed help moving Davis' body) and how it affected him. Smith had stated she had put Davis down "like a dog that's been hurt."

