K-4 Charter School permit granted

Because the July 26 City of Blackfoot Planning and Zoning (P&Z) meeting took four hours, the initial Morning News article on it was a minimal summary. This article is a follow-up report on the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center (BCCLC) elementary school.

The P&Z Commission voted on July 26 to approve the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the BCCLC elementary school on Hunters Loop for one year. The school provides instruction for kindergarten through fourth grade.

The facility had to delay occupancy of some of its modular classrooms at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year last year due to building and fire code omissions. BCCLC had added those classrooms after the original CUP had been issued. The deficiencies were remedied before classes resumed in September 2017.

The commissions voted to renew the facility's CUP for one more year. Occupancy will be contingent on BCCLC meeting building and fire codes before the start of school, as was discussed at the beginning of the agenda item.

