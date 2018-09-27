Kid quilts for kid beds

Inspired by a charity that builds beds for kids in need, a local group of quilters calling themselves the Circle of Sharing Hands is making quilts and matching pillow cases for those beds.

"There are eight of us," said Debbie Miles of Pingree, who is one of the quilters. "We plan to work all winter to make quilts for people in need."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a charity that started in Twin Falls six years ago and has spread across the country. The group builds beds for children whose families can't afford them. When a bed is donated to a family, it comes equipped with mattress, pillow and bedding.

The bedding and covers for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace beds must be either donated or purchased. When they read about the eastern Idaho chapter of the bed-building charity, the quilters became inspired to make quilts and pillow cases to donate to that cause.

