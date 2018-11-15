Kirby Jonas to sign books in Shelley and Blackfoot

Kirby Jonas, "the new Louis L'Amour," will be signing books at:

—Broulim's, 570 S. State St. in Shelley, from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17.

—Kesler's, 925 W. Bridge St. in Blackfoot, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

—Idaho Unlimited, 215 E. Cedar St. #C in Pocatello, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8. Jonas has 21 books in print. He formed the publishing company, Howling Wolf Publishing, and has published his own books since 1997.

Books will be available at the book signings. They can also be purchased by visiting his website at www.kirbyjonas.com, on Amazon and/or by calling his home at (208) 705-3445.