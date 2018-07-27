Knife attack on Blackfoot street

BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department arrested a couple from Las Vegas early Thursday afternoon for a knife attack and drug possession.

Las Vegas residents Christian Allen Schmidt, 43, and Robyn Lynn Smerdel, 34, traveled to Blackfoot to get Smerdel's daughter.

The couple had a dispute with a group in Blackfoot involved with the daughter's custody. The incident became a fight near the intersection of Judicial Street and Stout Avenue.

The Blackfoot PD responded at about 12:06 p.m. after a report of a fight in progress with injuries. When they arrived, Schmidt and Smerdel had fled. The Blackfoot Fire Department and Ambulance treated injuries at the scene.

Richard Fowler, 41, of Blackfoot was taken by ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Fowler received a laceration to his lip and cheek, inflicted by a knife.

Schmidt was charged with the felonies of aggravated battery with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon, plus the possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smerdel was charged felony possession of methamphetamine; and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

