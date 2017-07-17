Kona Ice of Snake River Valley helps Ryder become bullet proof

Ryder, the Blackfoot City Police Department's K-9 officer, will receive a ballistics vest thanks to the donation from Chris and Leslie Wilmes, owners of Kona Ice of Snake River Valley. Contributions were also made by the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We like to do that for events we are invited to and don’t have to pay a vendor fee,” said Chris Welmes. "Kona Ice of Snake River Valley was committed to getting Ryder a vest. My wife, son, and I felt like a vest for Ryder was a high priority. We believe in giving back to the communities we serve. Kona Ice has given back over 40 million dollars to communities over the past nine years."

