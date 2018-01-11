Lady Broncos back on winning track

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos took their show on the road for an important High Country Conference match up with the Pocatello Indians as the Broncos looked to maintain control of second place in conference with only four conference games remaining.

Despite a slow beginning and some strong outside shooting from Pocatello, the Broncos nailed 26 of their 31 free throws on the night to topple the upset bid by the Indians 61-46 Wednesday night.

