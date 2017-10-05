Lady Broncos bid adieu to seniors

BLACKFOOT - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos soccer team invited friends and family to celebrate 'senior night' on Wednesday and also asked the Century Lady Diamondbacks to be part of the party. Unfortunately for the Broncos, the Diamondbacks didn't come to play nicely and they scored in the first minute and a half on their way to a 3-1 win to spoil the night for the Broncos.

