Lady Broncos drop opener to Wood River

There were high hopes as a new season began for the Blackfoot Broncos Girls Soccer team on Friday afternoon. It was a new beginning and it was a new team taking the field. There were a few hold overs from a year ago and they were welcomed with open arms as the experience they brought to the program isn't something that can be overlooked. The end result was a 3-2 loss to the Wood RIver team as the Broncos got their 2018 season underway.

Please read the entire article in the Saturday edition of the Morning News.