Lady Broncos dropped by Madison Bobcats

The Blackfoot Lady Broncos, off to a rocky start this fall, and facing one of the top programs in the state in the Madison Lady Bobcats, were hoping to begin to turn things around on Tuesday afternoon.

After a fairly decent start that showed the Broncos forcing things on the defensive end and keeping the Bobcats out of the goal for the first 15 minutes of the game, fell into some bad luck situations and once the onslaught began, it was impossible to turn the goal scoring machine that is the Madison Bobcats off.

The Lady Bobcats scored four times in the first half, three of them in the span of about five minutes and cruised to a 9-0 win as the Broncos fell to 0-4 on the season.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.