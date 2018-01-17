Lady Broncos nip the Tigers

IDAHO FALLS - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos have been on a roll. They have won seven of their last nine games, losing only to conference leader Century and 5A power Bonneville. They have a solid position in conference play, holding down the second position and with it, the number two seed in the district tournament.

On Tuesday, the Broncos took to the road to tangle with Idaho Falls, who has yet to pick up a win on the season. As we have all learned over the years, no game in the High Country Conference can be counted in the win column until it has been earned and this game would be no different.

The Tigers would pack the defense into the key and dare the Broncos to shoot from the outside and when the Broncos were unable to hit consistently, the game was on. In the end, the Broncos would pull the win out by the narrowest of margins at 41-40, securing their spot in the conference standing, but it wasn't easy and it definitely wasn't pretty.

