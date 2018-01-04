Lady Chiefs bounce Warriors

FORT HALL — The Sho-Ban Lady Chiefs got double digit scoring from four different players, and nine girls who suited up for the game found the scoring column in a one sided, 75-44 win over the Watersprings Lady Warriors.

"We played our best overall game tonight," Head Coach Andrew Baldwin said. "To get four players in double figures is something that we just don't see around here very often."

