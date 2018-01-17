Lady Cougars dispatch of Aberdeen in a big way

FIRTH - Back on Nov. 14, the Firth Lady Cougars travelled to Aberdeen to open the season against the Tigers. It was a glimpse of how good the Cougars were going to be this season, as they were able to get a lot of playing time for a lot of players and the Cougars downed the Tigers by a final of 54-31.

Tuesday night, Aberdeen travelled to Firth with some revenge on their minds, but they came to town short handed due to some injuries. That was not a fortunate thing for the Tigers, as they discovered a Cougar team that is playing at a high level and have a team that can score any number of ways and they went about their business to prove just that. At the end of the fourth quarter, when the buzzer sounded to end the contest, the Cougars had outscored the Tigers by a final of 54-15, and did it by emptying the bench at the start of the third period and playing almost exclusively reserves for the majority of the second half.

