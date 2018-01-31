Lady Cougars nipped by West Jefferson

The Lady Cougars of Firth High School, playing their second game in two days, found the going a bit tougher on Tuesday night. Playing West Jefferson, a team that had split two games with the Cougars during the regular season and then won a coin flip for seeding, took advantage of a bit of fatigue on behalf of the Cougars to set the tone for the game.

After four tough quarters that featured outstanding defense on both teams parts, the Panthers would emerge with a four point victory, 44-40 over the Cougars.

