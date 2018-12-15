Lady Cougars take down Redskins

The Firth High School Lady Cougars took on the Teton Redskins on Thursday evening in Driggs and came home with a victory. The final score was Firth 46; Teton 34.

Firth Coach Sharla Cook said, "It was a total team effort. The girls showed a lot of courage and heart; they worked hard through injuries to beat a good Teton team."

Senior Abby Schiess was the high scorer with 24 points. Hailey Gee sunk 13 points. Jaylyn McKinnon put in 6 points; Kiley Mecham added 2 points and Piper Sullivan added one more.

"The team played well together," the coach said. "Kylee Barker did a good job running the point and Cassi Robbins played a good defensive game. Abby Schiess and Hailey Gee had a great night at post."

