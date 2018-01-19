Lady Panthers rebound from loss in big way

The Snake River Panthers, less than 24 hours after what had to be a mysterious loss to a three win team in Marsh Valley, went back to work on their home floor with a second conference match up in as many nights. This time it was American Falls who came calling and much like the game between the two conference foes, it wasn't much of a game.

The Panthers, with a bit of 'we are much better than we showed you last night' in their walk, regained a bunch of their swagger with a dominating performance against the hapless Beavers. The end result was a 74-17 win for the Panthers and now sets up an all important game against Marsh Valley next week, with the top seed at stake for the winner. The top seed also get the opportunity to host the district tournament a week later.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.