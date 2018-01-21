Lady Panthers send off seniors with a win

The Snake River Panthers had been rolling along, scoring a lot of points and playing outstanding defense. They had won eight of nine games and were looking like a real contender for the state title which will be up for grabs in February. They had scored 68 points in consecutive games and had allowed an average of only 28 points in those two games. Then Marsh Valley came to town and upset the apple cart. With a 15 point loss to the Eagles, the Panthers needed to do something and do it quickly to restart the engine that had been running the team.

If the Panthers 74-17 win the very next night didn't calm some of the concerns that Panther faithful had, then Saturday's 68-19 win over Filer should have done the trick.

Please read the entire article in the Monday edition of the Morning News.