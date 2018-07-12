Leo Wallace named EISF Grand Marshal
By:
MORNING NEWS
Thursday, July 12, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
The honor of Grand Marshal for the Eastern Idaho State Fair is bestowed on a person who shows exceptional leadership qualities and service to the fair and community. This ceremonial titleholder is a person of renowned character and this year is no exception. Leo Wallace, a sixth generation Blackfoot resident, was selected for the honor based on his 35+ years of service as an Antique Superintendent.
Read the full story in the July 13 edition of the Morning News.
Category: