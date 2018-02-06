Library arranges blind dates

The Blackfoot Public Library wants to set up its patrons with a blind date — with a book. Participants in the month-long blind date reading program can win one of two drawings for a free dinner at Tommy Vaughn's or Homestead restaurant.

This year is the fifth anniversary of the library's program. Patrons can borrow their choice of a gift-wrapped book from the date display table. The identity of the book is hidden by the gift wrap. They are not permitted to open the Valentine's-themed wrapping until they leave the library.

"We are playing matchmaker," explained Lisa Harral, the head librarian at the library. "We find likely candidate books for a blind date and dress them up. Readers come in, pick an unknown book, take it home, unwrap it and meet their date."

There is a comment card wrapped with every book. When a reader completes a book, the card can be dropped in the box on the table at the library. At the end of the month, two of the commentary cards will be drawn. The readers who filled out those cards will win a dinner for two either at Tommy Vaughn's or at Homestead restaurant. This is the first year that two dinners will be given away.

The number of entries is limited only by the number of blind date books a patron can borrow and read. The popularity of the program has grown every year. Because of the demand, wrapping the books began in November 2017. "People like the surprise of it," Harrar commented.

All books are chosen from the adult section. The genre can be anything: fiction, non-fiction, adventure, romance, thriller, self-help, science, Western, etc. Each wrapped book is selected by the library staff.

"This year there will be some books just acquired in 2017 and some of the old favorites based on comments from previous years," said Harrar. "People find that it's fun to step out of their normal reading pattern and accept a blind date." The book blind dates will be available until the end of February.

Besides the blind date reading program, the library is hosting three free public presentations this month, all by Mindy Staub, a licensed massage therapist. The first is an introduction to essential oils, on this Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

The second is a class on how to give a basic massage, on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. The last is a program on cooking with essential oil, on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m. All three classes will last about one hour.