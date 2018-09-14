Lillian Vallely School Pow Wow

Five girls competed Friday morning at the Lillian Vallely School annual pow wow to become the elementary school's princess for the 2018-19 year.

The five contestants were Lorrelle DeLoera, Alaiya Beasley, Kyrane Beasley, Alasire Coffee, and Sekia Latoya Navo. The girls were judged on their regalia they wore to the pow wow, putting together a poster, introducing themselves to the assembled crowd at the pow wow, giving a short speech, being interviewed by the judges, and dancing.

Lorrelle DeLoera was named the new princess for this school year. The first attendant was Kyrane Beasley and the second attendant was Alasire Coffee.

