Little Buckaroo registration this week in Firth

Registration for the Little Buckaroo Rodeo in Firth takes place this week from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, July 27 and 28; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, in the Ag shop at the south end of Firth High School. The rodeo features the talents of children, ages "able to walk" up to 12-years-old.Rodeo events include:

--Sheep Riding

--Stick Pony Race

--Ribbon Pull

--Ribbon Tie

--Goat Roping with Stick Horse

--Calf Riding

--Wild Goat Milking

--Sheep Dressing

--Pig Scramble

--Barrel Race

--Chicken Scramble

Each child can register to participate in one event at the rodeo. Registration costs $5 for each youngster and includes entrance to the rodeo for the child. Each child receives a belt buckle after he or she completes his or her event.

A 5K fun run is a new event this year. A one-mile run for 12-year-old and under or a one-half mile run for 6-year-olds and under also is available. The 5K begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Firth City Park.

When asked if it was going to be fun, Lambert, who is Firth’s cross country and track coach, said, “I can absolute guarantee this will be the most fun of any 5K run that starts in Firth this year.

Visit Facebook at: Little Buckaroo Rodeo Fun Run to register for a run.