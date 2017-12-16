Live Nativity at Blackfoot needs teams and wagons for Sunday, Dec. 17

Craig Van Orden and his team of Shires wait for people to climb onto the wagon to tour the Live Nativity at Jensen Grove. More teams and wagons are needed for the number of people who visit the Live Nativity on Sunday evening. If you can help, contact Debby Leiseth at (208) 351-5747. The Nativity is open from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot.