Live Nativity at Jensen Grove Saturday and Sunday

The Live Nativity is open from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16 and 17, at Jensen Grove in Blackfoot. The Live Nativity was started in 2001 after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11. The event takes place in odd numbered years and is free to the public.

Horse-drawn wagons take patrons through a wooded park to view six scenes depicting the events that surround the birth of the Savior. There are other live animals in the manager scenes, as well.

The first scene is the Angel Gabriel telling Mary that she will be the mother of the Son of God. The second shows the journey to Bethlehem and then the birth of Jesus. The last three illustrate the shepherds in the field, the three wise men and the Nativity.

The event is the product of hard work from many of the churches in Blackfoot.

Live entertainment, warm fires and refreshments await in the shelter.

"Lines are shorter on Saturday," organizer Debbie Lieseth said.

If possible, bring donations of either canned foods or boxed foods. Donations will be taken to the Blackfoot Community Pantry.

In preparation for the Nativity, crews with the City Parks and Recreation repainted the shelter at Jensen Grove. Plastic sheeting has been placed on three sides of the shelter to make it more comfortable when the fires are burning in the fireplaces.

The City Street Department also has sprayed a de-icer on the roads to insure safety.