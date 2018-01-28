Local Boy Scouts sleigh the competition

Nine troops and 69 Boy Scouts competed in winter events during the Klondike Derby on Friday night and Saturday morning at the Firth City Park.

Each troop placed in the competitions.

The competitions included knot-tying; fire building and then boiling an egg until the egg was hard-boiled; the snow snake; and the sled race.

Many of the contests were timed events. The top three troops in the sled race were separated by one-half second. Troop 195 had the winning time of 35.16 seconds; Troop 197 placed second with a time of 35.33 seconds and Troop 194 claimed third place with a time of 35.48 seconds.

Read the entire article in the Jan. 29 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News