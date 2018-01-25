Local expert warns of current flu dangers

“Idaho is mimicking what we’re seeing across the country,” said Jeff Doerr, an epidemiologist with the Southeastern Idaho Public Health Department. “No state is immune this year.”

The 2017-18 flu season is promising to be one of the worst in recent history. Last week, the U. S. Center for Disease Control ranked this year’s outbreak of flu as both widespread and as an endemic. “Only in D.C., Hawaii and Guam is the flu a little quieter compared to the rest of the country.”

In the four-state region of Alaska, Washington, Oregon and Idaho, 4 percent of all visits to outpatient services are for the flu. This is up from a baseline average of 1.4 percent.

In Idaho, between 7 and 8 percent of all emergency room visits have been for flu for the last week in December and the first two weeks of January.

Statistics are not yet available for last week. These numbers are in comparison with a baseline average of 2.4 percent.

Out of those ER visits, 8 percent resulted in hospital admissions for Idahoans for the period between Dec. 24, 2017 and Jan. 13, 2018.

There are multiple strains of influenza circulating in Idaho.

Read the entire article in the Jan. 25 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News