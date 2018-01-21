Local medievalists fight and feast

The local branch of the Society for Creative Anachronism met on Saturday, Jan. 20, at the York Grange in Idaho Falls for an all-day event with sword-and-shield fighting in full armor, Renaissance rapier fighting, and medieval games and crafts. The day ended with a medieval feast.

The event was attended by thirty people of all ages with five dressing up in armor to fight. “Our attendance is down this year,” said Lynn Williams of Idaho Falls, the “baroness” of the local society branch. “Everyone has the flu,” added Angela Goodyear, a local member who lives in Riverside, “we’re sad they’re not here but we want them to stay home and get better.” Goodyear was hand-sewing trim onto a 12th-century costume while chatting with friends inside the event hall. She won the event’s arts competition with her medieval embroidery.

Despite holding an event in the middle of this year’s flu outbreak, people came to the event from Blackfoot, Riverside, Moreland, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Ogden and Salt Lake City.

The society is incorporated as a non-profit educational foundation in the United States, but it is also an international group with branches in over twenty countries. The group researches and recreates pre-17th century European life and culture. Attending a society event is like going to a do-it-yourself renaissance fair. There are no actors or professionals dressing up in costumes to entertain paying customers — everyone is wearing Medieval clothes they made themselves, eating foods cooked with historical recipes they researched themselves, and doing crafts to make their own medieval possessions.

Society members also make their own armor and weapons to recreate the combat arts of medieval and renaissance Europe. Not everything about the armored combat is from the middle ages — the armor and safety rules for fighting are quite modern and strictly enforced. People who want to learn sword fighting go to regular practices, currently held weekly in Blackfoot on Thursday evenings, and must pass an authorization test for safety before participating in tourneys and wars.

There are two styles of combat for participants: full-contact, full-force fighting in heavy armor using simulated rattan swords and limited-contact, touch fighting in lighter armor using blunted steel “schlager” rapiers. Besides sword fighting, society members can also participate in organized archery, thrown-weapons and siege weapon activities.

“I got the King Arthur bug when I was a boy,” explained Allen Hall. “I thought knights in armor were the coolest thing — so here I am!” Hall was raised on a farm in Goshen and lives in Idaho Falls. He is a retired police officer. He spent much of his afternoon in full armor with the other fighters. He is the “baron” for the local society branch, which has the colorful name of the Barony of One Thousand Eyes. The barony includes most of eastern Idaho from Bingham county northward to Salmon.

“Ever since I was seven, I wanted to be a knight,” said Rebekah Roberts of Salt Lake City. "My brother and I spent years trying to figure out how to fight like knights. Then I found this group last year. I've been having fun ever since." Roberts also spent most of the afternoon in the field behind York Grange trading sword blows with the other combatants.

For more information on the society, call Allen Hall at (208) 390-8710 or send email to dukealan@q.com.