Local mom organizes back to school drive
LESLIE SIEGER
Sunday, July 9, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
It may only be July, but back to school is just around the corner and parents will soon be thinking about purchasing back to school supplies and clothing. Many parents in the community find it financially difficult to add school supplies to their budget. Sarah Taylor, a mother of five and member of the community, has been working with businesses to provide school supplies to families in need.
To read more of this story pick up a copy of Monday's edition of The Morning News.
