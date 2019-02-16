Local outages effect Eastern Idaho

Across east Idaho, disruptions in multiple services have been the name of the game; from Idaho Power, to T-Mobile, and Cable One, there have been reports saying that people are experiencing problems. These problems shortly hit after the snow started flying Friday afternoon.

The largest interruption of service in the valley was that of power, where Idaho Power reported having nearly 1,500 customers without power in Blackfoot, Pocatello, and other areas.

T-Mobile has had reports of different areas being affected by random outages, spanning across the nation according to Downdetector's website. There are complaints of areas spanning from LA, to Moab, down to Birmingham, and into Texas. Local members of the community have had issues most of the day Friday making outgoing calls, and receiving blank texts.

Cable One, had a few listed interruptions in service today in both Pocatello and Idaho Falls areas, which service Blackfoot. If issues arose for the members of the community, that would be the case.

If services in the area continue to be interrupted, feel free to contact the service provider(s), as in some cases, the information may have not been presented to them.