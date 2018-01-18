Local playwright directs youth in upcoming civil war story

Local playwright, Heather Fahnestock of Idaho Falls, writes and directs a group of home schooled youth from Shelley to Rexburg in upcoming comedy, “A Long Way from Egypt.”

Beginning in 2011, Heather Fahnestock began adapting and writing plays for her advanced acting (ACTivate) home school students, ages 14-18, to perform.

ACTivate youth will perform “A Long Way from Egypt” on Jan. 18, 19, 23, 26, and 27 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. The play will be performed at the Virginia Theater, 186 S. State St. in Shelley. Cost is $7 per adult. Children, seniors, and groups of 6 or more are $6 each. Matinees are $6. All tickets are $5 on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 23. Date packs (which include two tickets, two drinks, two popcorns, and two candies) are available for $20. Tickets are available at the door or online at viginiatheater.org. Assistant directors are Lynne Williams of Idaho Falls, and Tasha Tisdale of Idaho Falls.

Set in 1925, A Long Way from Egypt is a comedy inspired by the works of P. G. Wodehouse (author of the Jeeves and Wooster series, among many others). It involves a house party in the English countryside; a collection of Egyptian artifacts, including a valuable mummy case; a group of Americans making a silent film entitled The Mummy’s Revenge; a couple of paranoid museum representatives; loves won and lost; and a troop of Girl Guides who just want to earn their badges and do their good deeds.

ACTivate is part of iFamily Leadership Academy, a local group of over one hundred home school families that meet together weekly for shared educational opportunities.

The organization’s website is ifamilyleadershipacademy.org.