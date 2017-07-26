Local softball team brings home championship.

BLACKFOOT - The Tsunami Softball Organization has enough players involved that they took a pair of teams to Twin Falls to compete in the Magic Valley Tournament and the plan worked to perfection as one of the teams went 6-0 in the tournament and came home with a championship.

The Tsunami Organization is made up of pliers from five different high schools, Blackfoot, Skyline, Snake River, Rigby and Idaho Falls.

