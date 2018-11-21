Local Thanksgiving dinner options

Not everyone has friends and family close by to share Thanksgiving dinner with. Others just don’t want to cook and clean up the mess.

For those with no plans or inclination to do their own Thanksgiving dinner, here are some options for eating out on Thanksgiving day.

Community Dinner Table

As a gift to the community, the Community Dinner Table (CDT) is also serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's free and open to everyone. The dinner will be from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Jason Lee Methodist Church, 168 S. University Avenue in Blackfoot.

Anyone who is not able to come to the church but who would like to have a meal delivered is asked to call Corenna at 208-785-2583 or 208-680-2585.

The organizers of Thanksgiving at the CDT would like to ask that anyone with musical abilities who would like to perform during the meal call Corenna at either of the numbers given above.

The Thanksgiving meal is the gift of the members of the board of directors of the CDT, who also help to cook and serve the meal.

Restaurants

It has been a longstanding tradition at Blackfoot's iconic Martha’s Cafe (851 S. Broadway) to be open on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traditional Thanksgiving foods will be available starting at lunchtime. Reservations are not required.

The restaurant is only open until 4 p.m. so that their staff staff still has time to enjoy Thanksgiving with their own families.

The Shoshone-Bannock Hotel & Event Center will not be offering their Thanksgiving Day buffet this year; however, they will be serving Thanksgiving Day foods starting at 2 p.m. in the Camas Sports Bar. Also, at the Casino, the Buffalo Horn Grill will be open and serving starting at 11 a.m.

In Shelley, Mick's Homecooking will be open on Thursday but only for Breakfast. They will be serving from 7 until 11 a.m. and then will be heading home to have Thanksgiving with their own families.