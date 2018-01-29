Lunar show on Wednesday morning

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 31, the moon is giving about half the world a triple treat. The super blue blood moon will be seen in the west on Wednesday. It will not occur again until 2037.

The lunar display begins at 4:48 a.m. MST and ends at approximately at 6:30 a.m. As the sun rises, people may not be able to see the complete lunar eclipse.

Stephan McNeil, Ph.D, an astro-physicist at BYU-Idaho, said, "Three separate lunar events will coincide Wednesday morning."

These three events are a blue moon, a super moon and a lunar eclipse, called a blood moon.

To read the full story, see it in the Tuesday, Jan. 30, edition of the Morning News.