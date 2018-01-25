MADD give Idaho's drunk driving laws low ranking

The international anti-drunk driving organization MADD issued a report this week that ranked the nation's states for their drunk driving laws. Idaho's laws faired poorly.

MADD uses a zero to five star system based on whether a state has laws covering five different legal approaches to deterring or punishing drunk driving. Those five approaches are: 1) ignition interlocks for known drunk drivers, 2) sobriety checkpoints, 3) criminal penalties for refusing to take a breath test, 4) criminal penalties for driving drunk with children in the vehicle, and 5) automatic revocation of a driver's license upon being arrested for drunk driving.

Most of these categories can award a half or whole star depending on the strictness of any given drunk driving law. For example, when driving drunk with children is a misdemeanor, it is worth half a star in MADD's ranking system; but if it is a felony, it is worth a whole star.

Montana received that worst MADD ranking in the country, with only a half a star. Michigan was the second worst with one star. Idaho tied with four other states with the third worst MADD rankings of one and a half stars. The other states tied with Idaho are Rhode Island, Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming.

"Obviously we can do better," said Capt. Scott Gay of the Blackfoot Police Department, "but our DUI rates have gotten better (dropped) over time. There's still room for improvement though."

Gay also pointed out that the MADD rankings do not correlate well with drunk driving fatalities.

Though Idaho has the third worst MADD ranking, it ranks 19 for the number of drunk driving deaths based on data from the Insurance Institute for Driving Safety. For the other states with low MADD rankings, Montana has the worst drunk driving fatality rate at 89.4 deaths per 100,000 people; however, Michigan has a rate one third of that at 29.3 deaths per 100,000 people. Idaho's rate is half of Montana's, at 42.3 deaths. Wyoming's rate is 86.4; Rhode Island, 29.3; Iowa, 30.9; and South Dakota, 62.0.