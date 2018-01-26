Madison clips Lady Broncos

Senior nights are not always easy. The teams want to and should be concerned with honoring their seniors for the countless hours spent in practice and traveling to and from the games, not to mention watching the action from the bench if they aren't quite up to making the starting lineups. Such are the quandaries that coaches and fans endure to make sure that those seniors get every bit of recognition that they deserve. It is tough to win games in this day and age, regardless of the classifications of the schools competing with all of the restrictions that must be adhered to from making grades and not missing too many classes and still getting in the practice time and the study times to keeping grades up.

On Thursday, the Blackfoot Broncos honored two seniors in Jordyn Haxby and Sierra Sanchez, who have worked just as hard as anybody and have had to endure the rebuilding process that is currently going on in the girls program. The good news is that they have been a first hand witness to the progress and success that the program is beginning to show signs of achieving and their efforts have been a big part of that process. On Thursday night, not only did they get to celebrate with their team and parents, but they saw just how far the program has grown in the past three seasons. In early December, the team travelled to take on the Madison Bobcats in Rexburg and the result was a miserable loss to the tune of 37-19. Not a fun time for anyone connected with the team. This Bronco team has dug in and fought back, despite a less than pleasant schedule and knowing that they wouldn't be favored to win many games, they have battled and Thursday night's game was a prime example as they played basket for basket, shot for shot, with a taller more physical team in Madison and they never gave up an inch. In the end, it was simply too many three point baskets made by Madison and they downed the Broncos 49-43 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Please read the entire article in the Friday edition of the Morning News.